Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $145,044.48 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 387,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,961,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

