Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.41.

CI opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

