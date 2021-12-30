Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $26.33

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $6.61 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

