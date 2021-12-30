Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 95.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,037 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 56.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

