Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.
Shares of ELP stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
