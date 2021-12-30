CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

CyrusOne has raised its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CyrusOne has a dividend payout ratio of 1,300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.19 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 219.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

