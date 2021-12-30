$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.86. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

