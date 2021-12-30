Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 7.1%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.70. 11,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,513,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.