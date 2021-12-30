Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by 41.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $305.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.