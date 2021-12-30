Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $238.08

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $147.90 on Monday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.20 and a 200 day moving average of $214.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upstart by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

