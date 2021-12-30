Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $238.08

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $147.90 on Monday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.20 and a 200 day moving average of $214.18.
In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upstart by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
