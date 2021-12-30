DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 279,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,989,661 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.13.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

