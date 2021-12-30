Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 512,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

WEBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $2,639,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

