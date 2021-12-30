Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and $331.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00311831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

