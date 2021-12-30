O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $697.79

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $697.79 and last traded at $696.95, with a volume of 2310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $692.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.37 and a 200-day moving average of $616.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.