Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

