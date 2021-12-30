Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $28,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.95%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

