DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Down 4.2%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $545.04 and last traded at $545.81. Approximately 8,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 931,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $569.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $585.77 and its 200-day moving average is $528.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total value of $271,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,834,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

