Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 34,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,965,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

