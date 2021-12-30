LSV Asset Management Sells 18,200 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 801,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $53.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.