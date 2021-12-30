LSV Asset Management Purchases 67,036 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $40,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 288,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

