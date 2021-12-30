Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 279,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $913.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

