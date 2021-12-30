LSV Asset Management Sells 128,800 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $43,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,036,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

AXL opened at $9.27 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

