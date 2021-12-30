Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $513.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Rise has a total market cap of $637,712.48 and approximately $513.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001074 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,012,923 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RISEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.