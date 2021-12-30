LSV Asset Management Sells 25,100 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $45,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $124.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $137.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

