Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,249,000 after buying an additional 196,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 108,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,739,000 after buying an additional 86,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,048,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

CTRE opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.