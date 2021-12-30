Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.36.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $360.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

