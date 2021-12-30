nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $180,259.95 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NVT opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 121.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

