Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 4.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $60.68. Approximately 22,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,415,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,477 shares of company stock worth $8,369,570 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

