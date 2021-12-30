Ian T. Meredith Sells 7,018 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Boston Scientific by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 638,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

