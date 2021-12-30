Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 25,184 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $433,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

