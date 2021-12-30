2,482 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

SCHG stock opened at $165.45 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

