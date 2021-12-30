Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $277,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NFLX opened at $610.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $642.96 and a 200 day moving average of $586.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

