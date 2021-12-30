Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

