Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $241,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

