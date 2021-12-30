Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $233,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $110.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.