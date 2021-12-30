Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $201.24 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

