Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 303,783 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Oracle worth $509,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

