Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chubb were worth $465,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

CB stock opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

