Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,016,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth $499,000.

SPD stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52.

