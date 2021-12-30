Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $11.81 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 177,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.