Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLD opened at $278.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $178.03 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.60.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

