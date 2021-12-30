Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 879 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 68,049 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.