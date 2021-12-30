Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,478 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Creative Planning lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $407.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

