Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $1,027,968.75 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $262,396.75.

On Friday, November 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50.

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50.

DDOG opened at $179.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Datadog by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 220.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

