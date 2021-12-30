HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook Sells 3,374 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $50,406.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Hunter Westbrook sold 600 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Hunter Westbrook sold 4,576 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $139,339.20.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

