Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 23,309 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $21,444.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $104,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50.

Shares of NINE stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.45. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.60 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

