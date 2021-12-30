Amelia Huntington Acquires 500 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of THO stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
