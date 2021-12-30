Amelia Huntington Acquires 500 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of THO stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

