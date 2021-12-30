Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $1.01 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 169,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

