Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,102,000 after buying an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $502.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.53 and a 200 day moving average of $483.93. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 116.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $310.62 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

