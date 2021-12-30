Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 23,547 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day moving average is $166.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

