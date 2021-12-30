Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after buying an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $152.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

